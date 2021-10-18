Abu Dhabi: A train is travelling across Tunisia to deliver the coronavirus vaccine.
It departed from the central station in Tunis Saturday morning towards several cities in order to vaccinate as many citizens as possible and provide other health services, local media reported.
Tunisia is seeking to vaccinate half of its population by the end of this month, or about 5.5 million people. As of Friday, about 4.16 million were vaccinated.
One of the train’s carriages has been converted into a small hospital, with doctors, nurses, volunteers and activists from civil society in a Ministry of Health convoy, with the participation of the Ministries of Women and Transport.
In addition to vaccination, the convoy aims to investigate the coronavirus and provide free examinations for breast cancer.
Tunisian Health Minister, Ali Merabet, said: “Breast cancer is the first fatal cancer for women in Tunisia. We record about 3,500 cases and more than 700 deaths annually due to breast cancer.”
“But prevention is possible thanks to early detection of this disease,” the minister added.