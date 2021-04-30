Cairo: Lebanon, grappling with a health crisis, has decided to ban entry of travellers from India and Brazil over a massive surge in COVID-19 infections in both countries.
The ban will take effect tomorrow.
The Lebanese civil aviation authorities requested all airlines operating at the Rafik Al Hariri International Airport in Beirut to stop transporting all passengers from India and Brazil starting May 3.
The General Directorate of Civil Aviation added in a circular that passengers coming from India and Brazil who want to fly to Lebanon must stay at least 14 days in a third country before arrival.
Medical aid
Several countries have already halted flights with India amid concerns over the health situation in the South Asian country, prompting international pledges of medical aid.
Lebanon is experiencing a deepening economic crisis that has taken a toll on its health sector strained by the global COVID-19 pandemic.