Cairo: Jordan will increase the numbers of people receiving vaccinations against COVID-19 to 60,000 per day starting next week, a health official said, as the kingdom is seeking to curb the spread of the highly infectious disease.
Jordan has recently seen an alarming spike in coronavirus infections, prompting authorities to extend a nighttime curfew until mid-May. A full curfew is enforced on Fridays.
The country so far has reported a total of 655,456 virus cases and 7,565 fatalities amid efforts to speed up vaccinations against the ailment.
“The National Centre for Security and Crisis Management will increase the number of recipients of the vaccine against COVID-19 to 50,000-60,000 persons daily next week,” Secretary General of the Jordanian Health Ministry Adel Al Belbeisi said.
Faster pace
“The inoculation process is moving at a faster pace than before. Around 405,000 people have received the first dose and 120,000 others the second,” the official added. Currently, around 30,000 people per day receive text messages alerting them to get the jabs.
“The numbers of vaccination sites and teams will increase in all areas of the kingdom. There will be mobile teams. And the inoculation will also be available at drive-through centres,” he added.
Jordan plans to have administered 3 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 by June 1 to ensure a “safe summer” in the country, the official said.