Cairo: More than 700,000 Indian workers had left Arab Gulf countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported, quoting an Indian envoy.
They included 330,000 from the UAE, 137,900 from Saudi Arabia, 97,802 from Kuwait and 72,259 from Oman, Al Rai reported.
Most Indian workers, who left Kuwait during the pandemic, have returned to their jobs, Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Sibi George told Al Rai.
Flights between the two countries are now regular, he added.
Nearly 1 million Indians reside in Kuwait, a country with a total population of around 4.6 million.