Cairo: A baby girl aged 16 months has died of COVID-19 at an isolation hospital in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria. The infant had been transferred to the hospital earlier this month after she tested positive for the virus. She had reportedly contracted the contagious disease from her mother, who is a nurse.
The second fatality was a boy who died Wednesday at a hospital in the province of Menufia, north of Cairo, where he was on a ventilator.
Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country of over 100 million people, has seen a steady increase in daily infection rates in recent weeks.
New cases
The Health Ministry Wednesday night reported 1,007 new infection cases and 57 related deaths, raising the country’s total infections to 145,590 and fatality tally to 7,975.
The spike has prompted Egyptian authorities to toughen measures against the virus spread.
They include levying an on-the-spot fine of 50 Egyptian pounds (Dh11.7) on every person failing to wear the protective face mask on means of transport, government agencies offering public services, banks and malls.