Cairo: Egypt has recorded 33 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said on Sunday, raising its total number to 327.
The ministry confirmed four new deaths from the flu-like disease, bringing the number of fatalities to 14.
Country now has 14 deaths and 327 case of COVID-19
