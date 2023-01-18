Dubai: The pilot of a Flyadeal flight, which was about to take off from Cairo to Jeddah, was forced to let an Egyptian female passenger disembark after she had a shouting match with her husband over the phone and collapsed, Egyptian media reported.
The F3 754 flight scheduled to fly at 8am on Wednesday was delayed for about an hour as the woman passed out after shouting over the phone at her husband who lived in Saudi Arabia.
According to sources at the Cairo airport, the pilot had to abort the take-off when the crew informed him of the woman's condition.
After the woman regained consciousness, she revealed that she was going through rough patch in her relationship with her husband. When the crew and passengers tried to comfort her, she said she feared for her life and that she wanted to cancel her flight, claiming that her husband threatened on the phone to beat her up upon her arrival at Jeddah airport. The pilot later turned back and let her off the plane, reports said.