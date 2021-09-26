Dubai: An Iraqi man has been arrested for shackling and brutally torturing his son, local media reported.
Acting on a video that has gone viral on social media, Iraqi police have taken the man into custody and launched an investigation on the directives of Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kazemi.
The video, which has been widely shared on social media, shows the child in shackles being beaten mercilessly by his father. It also shows the boy begging his father to kill him in order to end his pain and suffering. Despite his pleadings the man continues to beat him.
“Kill me father... Let me die,” the child in bloodied face is heard saying in the video.
Following the incident, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al Kadhemi, asked the authorities to arrest the father and take necessary legal action . Additionally, he instructed the authorities to take care of the child and ensure his safety.
It is still not known why the father has tortured his son.
A social media user commented: “The kid is literally begging his own father to kill him ... what the hell is wrong with this world!!!! And his own father taking the video is unbelievably inhuman.”
The hashtag “#Save_The_Child_Mohammed” topped the list of trending hashtags on Twitter in the Arab world.