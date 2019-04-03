Speaker of house parliament to take over as an interim leader for 90 days

Algerian students take part in a demonstraion against the current government in the capital Algiers on April 2, 2019.

Algiers: Ailing Algerian President Abdul Aziz Bouteflika submitted his resignation with immediate effect on Tuesday after unprecedented protests and a call from the army chief for impeachment.

His departure, reported by state media, spells the end of two decades in power that saw him cling on through ill health at the top of Algeria’s notoriously opaque ruling elite.

So what happens next?

Caretaker government

According to Algeria’s constitution the speaker of the upper house of parliament Abdul Kader Bin Salah should now take over as interim leader for up to 90 days during which a presidential election must be organised.

A seasoned establishment insider Bin Salah, 77, has held the speaker position for almost 17 years and has stood in for Bouteflika at numerous events both at home and abroad since the leader’s stroke.

Another veteran of the independence struggle, he has served as a lawmaker, ambassador, civil servant and senator during a long career that now sees him propelled from the shadows into the top post.

In 2015 Algerian daily El Watan wrote that “making himself useful at the right time is what he knows how to do, he who rarely speaks on issues related to the management of state affairs”.

Will protests now end?

Analysts say it was unclear whether the demonstrations will end, however. They were started initially to protest Bouteflika’s plan to seek a fifth mandate but then widened to include calls from some youth and lawyers for wider reforms.

As Bouteflika’s grip on power started to loosen over recent days, some protesters began shifting their focus to rejecting a caretaker government appointed on Sunday.

The lineup included respected technocrats but was headed by Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui, who the opposition said was too close to the ruling elite dominated by business tycoons and veteran fighters of the 1954-62 independence war with France.

“What is important to us is that we do not accept the (caretaker) government,” Mustapha Bouchachi, a lawyer and protest leader, told Reuters before Bouteflika quit.

“Peaceful protests will continue.”

Hundreds of students marched early on Tuesday through the capital Algiers, calling for a new system in a country where more than one in four Algerians under the age of 30 - some 70 per cent of the population - are unemployed.

Bouteflika’s supporters had sought to stop the dissent by evoking the 1990s when some 200,000 were killed in civil war with Islamists, warning even of a scenario like Syria, embroiled in an eight-year-long conflict.

But only around one person was confirmed to have died during the protests, a man believed to be around 60 years old who suffered a heart attack, with most rallies peaceful and protesters cleaning up the streets before going home.

A country transformed

Algeria has transformed during the protests, with people losing fear of criticising the government and state media first ignoring and then, after a mutiny of reporters, covering the dissent.

Supporters in the ruling FLN party and business people gradually abandoned Bouteflika.

The military at first stayed in the barracks but step by step increased pressure, first only indirectly in an army magazine editorial saying the military shared the same vision as the people.

Then chief of staff Salah proposed last week to invoke a constitutional clause to remove Bouteflika on health grounds.

In another sign the end was approaching, several oligarchs close to his camp had been banned from travelling abroad in the past few days.

Tuesday started like any other weekday since the protests began, with some students protesting and others going to work after joining a mass rally on Friday, Algeria’s weekend.

With many at home or in restaurants at dinner time, TV stations flashed a blitz of comments from Salah that Bouteflika’s removal should happen immediately.