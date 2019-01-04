Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton plan to crisscross the Middle East to reassure nervous US allies after President Donald Trump’s surprise withdrawal from Syria and Jim Mattis’s resignation as defense secretary.
Bolton will depart Washington Friday for stops in Israel and Turkey, he said on Twitter. Pompeo will visit the region next week, according to an administration official.
The two men face allies worried that Trump is ceding influence in the Middle East to Iran after his announcement that he’d remove US military forces from Syria—apparently a snap decision made during a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The move prompted Mattis’s resignation, and was followed by reports Trump had also decided to halve the American military footprint in Afghanistan, though the White House has said no such decision has been made. Vice President Mike Pence, in an interview with Fox News on Thursday night, said “the president’s looking at ways in Syria and perhaps even in Afghanistan where we can have less of a military commitment.”
Bolton must shore up his own credibility in the Middle East, after declaring in September that the US wouldn’t leave Syria as long as adversaries including Iran, Russia and Daesh remained in the country, which has been devastated by a civil war that began in 2011.
“Leaving tomorrow for Israel & Turkey to discuss the withdrawal of US forces from Syria, how we will work with allies & partners to prevent the resurgence of ISIS (Daesh), stand fast with those who fought with us against ISIS (Daesh), & counter Iranian malign behavior in the region,” Bolton tweeted on Thursday night.