A lone attacker was subdued by police and later arrested after attack at Jerash site

A file photo taken on April 2, 2003 shows a woman walking amid the Roman columns of the ancient city of Jerash, a popular attraction 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the Jordanian capital Amman. Image Credit: AFP

Amman: A lone attacker on Wednesday stabbed three foreign tourists and their tour guide at a popular archaeological site in northern Jordan, the official Petra news agency reported.

The agency said the attacker also wounded a policeman before he was subdued and arrested. The wounded were taken to a hospital.

Amateur video showed a bloody scene next to the Jerash archaeological site, an ancient city whose ruins, including a Roman amphitheater and a columned road, are one of the country’s top tourist destinations.

In one video, a woman can be heard screaming in Spanish. “It’s a dagger, it’s a dagger, there is a knife. Please, help him now!”

One woman is seen lying on the ground, with much blood around her, as someone presses a towel to her back. Another man sits nearby with an apparent leg wound.