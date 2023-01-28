Jerusalem: The attacker in the latest Jerusalem shooting was a 13-year-old Palestinian, AFP reported police as saying. An assailant shot and wounded two people in east Jerusalem on Saturday, hours after a Palestinian gunman killed seven outside a synagogue.
Police said the suspect was “neutralised” following the latest gun attack in the Silwan neighbourhood, just outside Jerusalem’s old, walled city.
Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency response service identified the victims as two men, aged 47 and 23, both with “gunshot wounds to their upper body”. It did not identify those involved.
Earlier attack by 21-year-old
Police had earlier announced 42 arrests in connection with Friday’s synagogue attack.
The mass shooting unfolded as a 21-year-old resident of east Jerusalem drove up to the synagogue in the Neve Yaakov neighbourhood and opened fire during the Jewish Sabbath.
The gunman at the synagogue was shot dead by police during a shootout that followed a brief car chase after the attack.