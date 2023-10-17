Gaza Strip: There were at least 500 victims as a result of an Israeli air strike on Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza strip, spokesman for the health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday.
If confirmed, the attack on the Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City would be by far the deadliest Israeli airstrike in five wars fought since 2008.
"Hundreds of victims are still under the rubble," it added.
The Israeli military says it is looking into the report.
School sheltering thousands hit in airstrikes
Separately, the United Nations agency supporting Palestinian refugees said six people were killed when one of its schools sheltering displaced families was hit, during Israeli air strikes.
UNRWA commissioner-general Philippe Lazzarini called the bombing at Al Maghazi refugee camp, also in central Gaza, "outrageous" and warned the death toll would likely rise.
"It again shows a flagrant disregard for the lives of civilians. No place is safe in Gaza anymore, not even UNRWA facilities," he added.
It's a developing story... details to follow...