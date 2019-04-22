Cairo - The Arab League has pledged to pay $100 million a month to the Palestinian National Authority to plug the gap left when Israel blocked tax transfers earlier in the year.

“We confirm that Arab countries will support the Palestinian state’s budget... (to) resist the political and financial pressure it faces,” the League said Sunday following a meeting in Cairo.

The Israeli regime collects taxes on behalf of the PNA, but withheld $138 million in transfers in February over Palestinian payments to political prisoners jailed for attacks against Israelis.

The Arab League’s move comes as the Trump administration prepares to unveil a much-touted “Deal of the Century” for peace between the Palestinians and Israel in the coming months.

The Palestinian leadership, which has boycotted Washington over a series of moves including recognising occupied Jerusalem as capital of Israel, says it can no longer trust the United States as a broker.

The Arab League said the deal “will not succeed in achieving long-lasting and comprehensive peace in the Middle East”.

The peace plan is being developed by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, whose close ties to right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have heightened Palestinian suspicions.

Officials have kept details of the plan secret, but comments from Kushner and other US officials suggest that it does away with statehood as the starting premise of peace efforts as it has been over the past two decades.

The plan would represent Trump’s effort to put his own stamp on diplomacy to resolve a conflict that has festered since 1948, and it is likely to focus heavily on Israeli security concerns. Trump has told friends he wants to upend traditional assumptions about how to resolve the conflict, but unlike in his unorthodox personal diplomacy with North Korea, Trump has largely outsourced the Middle East peace effort to his son-in-law.

Most analysts give Kushner little chance of success where decades of US-backed efforts have failed. His prospects are worsened by the perception among European and some Arab leaders that Trump has shown his cards through a series of actions favourable to Israel.

Arab officials familiar with Kushner’s sales pitches said he has offered no specifics but suggested that the plan turned on economic opportunities for Palestinians and an enshrining of Israeli control of Palestinian territory.