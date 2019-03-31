30th Arab Summit, hosted by Tunisia, set to focus Golan and Palestine

A view outside the Tunisian capital Tunis' Conference Palace, where the 30th session of the Arab League summit is to take place. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: King Salman of Saudi Arabia, who presided over the last summit and is leading the Saudi delegation, opened the summit with a speech giving the lead to President Beji Caid Essebsi of Tunisia.

King Salman opened the summit stressing: "The Palestinian issue is at the top of the Kingdom's concerns, and we reject any measures that undermine Syrian sovereignty over the Golan heights."

On the Yemeni conflict, King Salman told Arab leaders: "We affirm support for United Nations efforts in Yemen to reach a political solution, while Saudi Arabia continues its relief and humanitarian programs to help the Yemeni people."

The annual Arab League summit is taking place on Sunday in Tunisia.

The leaders of Algeria, Sudan and Morocco have announced they are skipping the meeting.

Arab League spokesman Mahmoud Afifi says the 22-member bloc will aim to issue a proclamation affirming the international consensus that the Golan is occupied Syrian land.