Riyadh: The Official Spokesperson for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki said on Friday that Saudi Aramco’s Bulk Plant in Jeddah was targeted with an act of aggression, the early indications of which suggest that it was targeted by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
A fire erupted in two tanks in the oil facility; the fire was controlled, and no injuries or loss of life were recorded.
This hostile escalation targets oil facilities, and aims to undermine energy security and the backbone of global economy. These hostile attacks had no impact or repercussions in any way, shape or form on public life in Jeddah.