Cairo: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune had returned to the home country from Germany after surgery on foot, the Algerian news agency reported.
On January 10, Tebboune had left for Germany for the second time in months to be treated for complications in the foot resulting from an earlier coronavirus infection.
Tebboune, 75, returned to Algeria on Friday after “successful” surgery on the right foot, the agency said.
The surgery, conducted on January 20, had been earlier scheduled before his return from Germany in December, it added.
On December 29, Tebboune returned to Algeria after a two-month absence in Germany where he had been treated for COVID-19.
He had previously travelled to Germany in October after he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Tebboune was elected as president in late 2019 after months of street unrest in the North African country.