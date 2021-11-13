Dubai: A 35-year-old Algerian man has reportedly locked his mum and two sisters inside a bedroom and detonated a gas cylinder, trying to kill them all, local media reported.
The 27-year-old and 32-year-old sisters have consequently been killed, while the 70-year-old mother miraculously survived. The shocking crime has taken place state of Tizi Ouzou, according to local reports.
Immediately after hearing the sound of the explosion, neighbours rushed to their home. A nurse who lives in the neighbourhood hurried to enter the house, but the perpetrator prevented and assaulted him with a weapon.
The perpetrator prevented everyone from trying to put out the flames, until the police intervened and arrested him. Jamila Tamar, police chief in the state of Tizi Ouzou, said that the assailant was addicted to drugs and alcohol, and he had a criminal record.
Other media reports claimed that the perpetrator suffers from psychological disorders.The man was referred tor the public prosecution.