President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he would not run for a fifth term

Abdelaziz Bouteflika Image Credit: AP

Update:

10.38 (UAE time)

Noureddine Bedoui has been appointed Algeria's new prime minister, Ennahar TV reported on Monday.

Ramtane Lamamra, who was Bouteflika's diplomatic advisor, was appointed deputy prime minister, it said. Bedoui had served as interior minister.

Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia resigned as President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he would not run for a fifth term.

Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika will not run for a fifth term, the presidency said on Monday.

The presidency also announced the postponement of a presidential election which was due to take place in April.