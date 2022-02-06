Cairo: Imam of Al Azhar Sheikh Ahmed Al Tayyeb has mourned a Moroccan boy who died after he had been stuck for five days inside a dry well near his house in the north of the kingdom.
The five-year-boy, identified as Rayan was pulled out of the well Saturday night following a grueling rescue operation amid global attention and massive sympathy.
“The Grand Imam mourns the Moroccan child Rayan and pray to Allah to bestow patience and solace on his family,” the prestigious Cairo-based Islamic institution said in a statement.
Al Azhar added that Sheikh Al Tayyeb extends sincere condolences to Rayan’s parents, King Mohammed VI of Morocco and to the Moroccan people.
The Moroccan king’s office Saturday night declared Rayan’s death and said the monarch had called his parents and condoled with them. Rayan’s death has triggered an outpouring across the Arab world.