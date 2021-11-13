Guillot’s comments come as tensions remain high between Iran and the US

In this photo released by the US Air Force, an Israeli Air Force F-15 Strike Eagle flies in formation with a US Air Force B-1B Lancer over Israel as part of a deterrence flight on October 30, 2021. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: The top US Air Force general in the Mideast said on Saturday that American airmen would continue to be stationed in the region even as military planners consider competition with China and Russia as Washington’s next major challenge.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the Dubai Airshow, Lt. Gen. Gregory Guillot acknowledged that presence “could adjust” after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August. The US Air Force operates a major base in nearby Qatar, which oversaw operations in Afghanistan, as well as Iraq and Syria.

“But I don’t see any scenario where the United States does not have an important role,’’ Guillot said.

Guillot’s comments come as tensions remain high between Iran and the US after years of confrontations following then-President Donald Trump’s decision to unilaterally withdraw America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. Israel meanwhile is suspected of launching a series of attacks targeting Iran’s atomic programme.

As talks over the deal remain stalled, Iran elected a hardline protege of the country’s supreme leader as president and has itself seized vessels at sea and is suspected of launching drone attacks.

Guillot several times declined to directly attribute recent drone attacks in the region to Iran, though he acknowledged the rising number of such assaults in the region.

“The collaborative defence of multiple countries, you know, in the region is going to be our key to detecting those and staying one step ahead of the threat as it evolves,’’ he said, after appearing at the Dubai International Air Chiefs’ Conference.

Russia is expected to display its Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate fighter jet at the Dubai Airshow this week. It’s a direct competitor to the American F-35 fighter.

Guillot said he hoped that US allies and partners would use equipment that would be “interoperable’’ with the American military. He said buying the Russia fighter `”absolutely’’ would affect that.

During his presentation, Guillot displayed a graphic that included the Israeli flag among others in the region. The American military now considers Israel as falling under US Central Command due to the recent recognition deals.