Gaza: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held inconclusive talks on forming a unity government with Prime Minister Esmail Haniya on Sunday and officials said the process may take longer than expected.

The leaders met for three hours in Gaza, leaving justafter midnight without talking to reporters. Officials said that the two leaders were to hold further talks on Monday and Tuesday.

Haniya's ruling Hamas faction and Fatah headed by Abbas signed a power-sharing deal last month in Saudi Arabia that stemmed factional fighting but failed to meet Western conditions to rescind a financially crippling aid embargo.

"We have not completed the consultations today. They will continue over the coming days," Ghazi Hamad, a cabinet spokesman with Hamas, told reporters after the leaders met for severalhours in Gaza City.

Hamad said officials hoped to meet a constitutional deadline of March 21, the end of a five-week period allotted for negotiations. Earlier forecasts had suggested the process could be finished by the end of this week.

"We hope to conclude it before the end of the constitutional period," Hamad said.

Abbas adviser Nabil Abu Rdainah said: "The government is coming along. There is no serious problem in the consultations."



He said another week of talks would be needed.

Palestinian sources says at least three main issues had not been resolved - on who would serve as interior minister, a position on who would be named deputy prime minister or whether a Syrian-based Palestinian faction should be allowed to join the government.

A final political platform has yet to be drafted, they added.