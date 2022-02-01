Dubai: Seven members of the same family have died from suspected carbon dioxide poisoning while they were asleep in their home in Al Sharabiya area, north of Egyptian capital Cairo, local media reported.
The accident is believed to have happened due to a leak from the gas heater that led to the death of a man, his wife and five children by asphyxiation from carbon dioxide while they were asleep.
Investigations revealed that the victims suffocated with carbon dioxide due to the leak of CO2 from the damaged gas heater.
Public Prosecution authorised the burial of the victims as the criminal investigation and forensic report confirmed the accidental deaths and there was no criminal suspicion behind their death.