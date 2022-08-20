Cairo: Five children were found dead after a fire broke out in their family apartment in Jordan, local media reported.
The bodies of the children, aged from eight to 12 years, were located by firefighters after they had put out the blaze in the second-floor apartment on Friday in Al Zarqa governorate, north east of the capital Amman, media reports said, citing a security official.
“Civil defence personnel moved upon receiving the report to the site and worked to extinguish the fire,” the spokesman for the Public Security Directorate told Jordan’s official news agency Petra.
“While inspecting the site, the bodies of the five children were found,” he added.
Security agencies have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, the official said.
The dead children were three girls and two boys.
Their father mourned them in a Facebook post and showed their photos.
Reports attributed the blaze to a short circuit inside the children’s room.