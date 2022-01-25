Dubai: Three Egyptian brothers have been arrested after killing their sister for allegedly getting pregnant and delivering a baby following an extramarital affair, local media reported.
The victim is said to have had an illegitimate relationship with a driver, which resulted in her getting pregnant. Upon learning about this, the three brothers slit off the throat of victim, saying that she had brought 'dishonour' upon the family name.
The Egyptian Public Prosecution said it is investigating the three brothers following their crime and ordered an autopsy of the victim’s body to determine the cause of death.
Often, lenient sentences are commonly handed out to male relatives who murder their female relatives over such matters.