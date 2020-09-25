Cairo: Lebanon has extradited three Egyptians suspected of involvement in an alleged gang rape at a Cairo luxury hotel more than four years ago, legal sources said.
The three – a son of a football celebrity and two brothers – had arrived in Cairo Thursday evening aboard a plane from Beirut for questioning in the high-profile case, they added.
They were arrested and deported from Lebanon in response to a request from Egyptian authorities to the Interpol, the prosecution said. “They will be interrogated as part of investigations into the incident,” it added in a statement.
The suspects fled to Lebanon in July after testimonies were circulated on social media about an alleged gang rape of a girl at a private party inside a Nile-side hotel in February 2014. The assailants had purportedly drugged the girl and filmed her during the rape in order to blackmail her. Last month, authorities initiated an investigation into the allegations after the purported victim had filed a complaint with the state National Council for Women.
Three suspects are already remanded in connection with the case while four others have been released on bail.
The disclosed details of the alleged assault have sent shockwaves in Egypt where authorities have in recent months stepped up a clampdown on sex offences.