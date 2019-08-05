Huge explosion caused by speeding vehicle travelling on wrong side of road near hospital

Cairo: At least 17 people were killed late Sunday in an explosion resulting from a car pile-up in Cairo, security and medical sources said.

The accident injured 30 others outside a state-run centre treating tumours in the centre of the Egyptian capital, they added.

"The accident happened after a speeding car moved in the opposite direction near the National Tumour Centre, resulting in a collision with three other cars," a security source said.

A powerful explosion and a fire followed, gutting several cars, witnesses told Egyptian media.

Cairo Governor Khaled Abdul Aal and senior security officials went to the scene as firefighters were trying to put out the blaze.