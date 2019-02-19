Cairo: Sixteen terrorists were killed in a shoot-out with Egyptian security forces in North Sinai on Tuesday, security sources said, a day after a wanted militant blew himself up in Cairo also killing three policemen.
Tuesday’s gunfight erupted after security forces raided two hotbeds of suspected terrorists who had planned attacks against “vital installations and important personalities” in the city of Al Arish, the capital of North Sinai, the sources added.
The terrorists opened fire at the security forces, who responded and killed a total of 16 from them.
Firearms, ammunition, bombs and explosive belts were seized in both sites, according to the sources.
In recent months, Egyptian authorities have announced aborting planned attacks by extremist suspects.
Late on Monday, two policemen were killed when a wanted terrorist detonated himself after his arrest in the Islamic Cairo quarter of Al Darb Al Ahmar.
Three police officers were injured in the blast.
Later, one of the three died of his injuries at a Cairo hospital.
The terrorist, identified as Al Hassan Abdullah, was wanted for having thrown a bomb on Friday at a security checkpoint near a mosque in the city of Giza near Cairo, according to the Interior Ministry.
Images, retrieved from a surveillance camera, purportedly showed him riding a bicycle and wearing a face mask with a bag on his back before involvement in Friday’s attack that authorities blamed on the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood.
Initial investigations showed that the 37-year-old man was a backer of deposed president Mohammad Mursi, a Brotherhood official, and when police cornered him Monday he was on his way to plant a bomb near the famed Al Azhar Mosque in Islamic Cairo, a security source said.
Abdullah was a holder of US citizenship and his parents are staying in the States, the source added on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to talk to media.
Egypt has experienced a wave of deadly attacks mainly against security forces since the army’s 2013 overthrow of Mursi following enormous street protests against his rule.
On Saturday, seven militants were killed in an attack claimed by the terrorist Daesh group against a security checkpoint in North Sinai, the army said.
One officer and 14 soldiers were killed and injured in an ensuing gunfight, according to an army statement. In February last year, Egypt launched a major anti-terrorism campaign in North Sinai and near the long border with troubled neighbouring Libya. Egyptian authorities have since reported successful blows against radical Islamists.