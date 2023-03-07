Dubai: One person was killed and 16 others were injured on Tuesday evening after a train derailed in Egypt’s Qalyubia Governorate, local media reported.
The accident happened when the train, which was coming from Ramses railway station heading to Menouf station, went off the rails and crashed against the pavement at Qalub station.
Ambulances and rescue teams were involved in the emergency response to ferry the wounded to nearby hospitals, said the Health Ministry.
Major General Abdul Hamid Al Hajjan, Governor of Qalyubia, visited the site of the accident where first aid is given to the injured while the seriously injured were transferred to nearby hospitals in the governorate.
An investigation by the country’s public prosecution is underway to determine the cause of the train accident.