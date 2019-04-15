Smokes ascends as flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris. Image Credit: AFP

Paris: A major fire has ripped through the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, one of the French capital city's best-known landmarks.

The main structure of the cathedral in central Paris has been saved after hours of fire-fighting to put out the devastating blaze, the city's top fire official said late Monday.

"We can consider that the main structure of Notre-Dame has been saved and preserved," Paris fire brigade chief Jean-Claude Gallet told reporters outside the cathedral, adding it appeared that the two main towers of the building had now been saved.

TV images showed the roof collapsing at 7.55 pm local time. A twitter post shows the cathedral's spire collapsing, while official was quoted as saying that the church's interior is also in flames.

The fire, which started earlier on Monday, was described as "terrible" by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo. The fire department is trying to control the flames, and the city is in contact with the Paris diocese, she said in a tweet.

French President Emmanuel Macron postponed a policy speech due to the incident.

The medieval Catholic cathedral, completed in the year 1260, is visited by up to 12 million people a year.

The Paris police asked the public to avoid the area and let emergency vehicles through.

Roof collapses

A church spokesman has told French media that all of Notre-Dame Cathedral's frame is burning after the spire collapsed.

"Everything is burning, nothing will remain from the frame," Notre Dame spokesman Andre Finot.

The fire might be linked to renovation work on the building, local channel BFMTV reported, citing the fire department.

Images on social media show plumes of smoke billowing into the air above the 850-year-old Gothic building.

Last year, the Catholic Church in France launched an urgent appeal for funds to save the cathedral, which was starting to crumble.

Local police said a major operation is under way to tackle the blaze, which broke out on Monday afternoon.

An area surrounding the building in central Paris has been cleared, officials said.

Onlookers took videos of the landmark structure as it is engulfed by flames and smoke billows out of the cathedral in central Paris.

About Notre-Dame Cathedral

Notre-Dame (French for "Our Lady") de Paris, also known as Notre-Dame Cathedral or simply Notre-Dame, is a medieval Catholic cathedral on the Île de la Cité in the fourth arrondissement of Paris, France.

The cathedral was begun in 1160 and largely completed by 1260, though it was modified frequently in the following centuries. The spire stands 69 metres.

The cathedral is considered to be one of the finest examples of French Gothic architecture.

As the cathedral of the Archdiocese of Paris, Notre-Dame contains the cathedra of the Archbishop of Paris (Michel Christian Alain Aupetit).

Up to 12 million people visit Notre-Dame yearly, it thus being the most visited monument in Paris.

