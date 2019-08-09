The Philippine Information Agency showed a hospital ward with dengue patients, mostly children, inside the provincial hospital in Sorsogon province where more than 1,600 suspected dengue cases had been recorded by local health authorities. Image Credit: Facebook

Paranoia has grippped Filipino parents as the dreaded dengue fever has seen mosquito repellent lotions or patches fly off shelves as the dengue death toll rises — and the ban on Dengvaxia vaccine stands.

On Friday, health officials in the Philippines’ Bicol region urged government units to pass ordinances to realign part of the local budget to fight the mosquito-borne disease as a severe dengue outbreak hit the tropical archipelago.

The first line of defence: clean-up, overturn containers with stagnant water.

Dengue has claimed at least 622 lives, with nearly 150,000 dengue infections reported until July 26, 2019. Children are among the hardest hit.

Inside a government hospital in Sorsogon, where medical staff and relatives attend to the dengue ward, where patients on folding beds as the wards overflow with patients. Image Credit: Facebook

In Manila, the Department of Health (DoH) has declared a dengue "epidemic" as cases ballooned 98 percent in the first seven months of 2019, compared to the same period last year.

622 number of confirmed dengue deaths in the Philippines as of August 6, 2019

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said in a news conference: "This (number) is high."

Mosquito repellent patches

As people stock up on mosquito repellents, even the big pharmacies in Sorsogon City are reportedly rationing or altogether ran out of a popular sticker-based mosquito repellent pouch, according to parents.

One parent said a pharmacy with remaining stocks no longer sells the repellent pouches in boxes (at 165 pesos or $3.23 per box, which contains four pouches). Instead, the outlet retails (locally known as “tingi”) each pouch for Php58 ($1.13) — and only for limited individual orders.

Many Filipino parents are fearful for their children.

“Dengue is deadly… there’s a reason to be concerned,” said a mother of three in Sorsogon. “We can’t take a chance,” said added.

The government has launched a daily clean-up drive — called the "4pm habit" — to “search and destroy” stagnant water where mosquitoes may be breeding.

But with the onset of the rainy season, the tropical disease may not just go away.

Filipino parents have developed an aversion for all sorts of immunisation shots following the Dengvaxia fiasco.

In December 2017, Philippine health authorities banned the world-first dengue vaccine following reports that it directly caused death among Filipino children who received the shots.

Sanofi, the Dengvaxia maker, insisted that Dengvaxia works on children already infected by dengue, though it warned the vaccine did not work on those who have not yet contracted the virus.

No Dengvaxia vaccine was administered on children in Bicol, the Inquirer reported in 2017.

The vaccine, now listed in 20 countries, is approved for use of those aged 9 or older, according to the WHO.

The Philipines is reportedly standing firm on its ban of Dengvaxia, though the spokesperson of President Rodrigo Duterte said they may consider lifting the ban upon the advice of health authorities.

Dr. Duque, however, argued that the vaccine did not squarely address the most vulnerable group: children ages 5 to 9.

Dengvaxia shots given to 830,000 Filipinos in 2016 In 2016, the DOH launched its anti-dengue inoculation program and gave Dengvaxia shots to over 830,000 adults and children in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Manila and Cebu.



Around a year later, French manufacturer Sanofi Pasteur issued a statement saying Dengvaxia vaccine may increase the risk of severe dengue in patients who received it without previous exposure to the mosquito-borne disease.

The government-run Philippine Information Agency reported 37 dengue deaths in Bicol from January 1 till July 27, 2019 -- with 3,631 confirmed cases in the region. The number had since gone up to 40 on Thursday, according to local media reports.

5,000 average number of dengue cases reported in the Philippines per week, according to Dr. Francisco Duque III, Philippine health minister

On Thursday, a mother in Sorsogon (southern-most province of Bicol) rushed one of her three children to a private hospital following a bout of fever, as the main government hospital is already full.

The child was confined in an isolation room, but results from the blood test on Friday showed the child was negative for dengue.

An adult patient infected with dengue gets an IV drip at a hospital in Sorsogon, Phiilippines, Dengue has reportedly claimed at least 622 Filipino lives, mostly children, with more than 115,000 infections reported until July 26, 2019. Image Credit: Facebook

Meanwhile, the hallway of the private hospital itself was filling with "probable" dengue patients, the mother said.

The scene at a nearby government-run provincial hospital is no better. The medical staff and relatives attend to the dengue ward, where patients are confined to folding beds as all beds had been taken, and the wards overflow with patients with symptoms of the dreaded disease.

In Sorsogon province alone, local health authorities recorded 1,601 "probable" dengue cases, with 12 confirmed dengue-related fatalities as of August 9, Friday.