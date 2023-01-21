Cairo: Thailand has decided to offer a longer period of stay for visitors from the Gulf nations as part of its full reopening to tourism, Saudi media reported, citing Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Bangkok.
The embassy said the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced the stay period will be extended as of March 31 to 45 days instead of 30 to tourists from countries eligible for visa-free entry, including Gulf countries, and to 30 days instead of 15 for those eligible for obtaining a visa on arrival.
Saudi Arabia and Thailand last year agreed to fully restore diplomatic ties between the two countries and to exchange ambassadors for the first time in around 32 years..
The move was agreed during a landmark official visit by Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to Riyadh where he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.
In November, Prince Mohammad paid an official visit to Thailand.
Earlier this month, TAT said Thailand continues to welcome all international tourists under the fully-reopen-to-tourism policy that was introduced last October.
As part of the full reopening to tourism, Thailand is also offering a longer period of stay for visitors, TAT added in a statement.
Effective through to 31 March, 2023, the period of stay is extended to 45 days (from 30 days) for tourists from countries/territories entitled for visa exemption, and to 30 days (from 15 days) for those eligible for a visa on arrival.
TAT quoted Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul as saying: “International travellers arriving in Thailand are not required to show proof of vaccination.”
It is not clear if the stay extension applies to Gulf nationals only, or to expatriates in the Gulf countries as well.