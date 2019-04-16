"We are adhering to our commitment to the coalition"

Cairo - Sudanese troops participating in a Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen will remain in the war-wracked country until the Arab alliance achieves its goals, the deputy of Sudan's ruling military council said Monday.

Sudan ruling transitional military council's deputy head said the Sudanese forces participating with the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthis in Yemen will remain there, Sudan news agency (SUNA) reported on Monday.

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said in a statement to SUNA: "We are adhering to our commitment to the coalition, and our forces will remain until the coalition fulfils its goals."

Ousted Sudanese president Omar Al Bashir deployed troops to Yemen in 2015 as part of a major foreign policy shift that saw Khartoum break its decades-old ties with Shiite Iran and join the Saudi-led coalition.

This was the first major foreign policy announcement made by the new military rulers after ousting Bashir last week and essentially a continuation of his policy.