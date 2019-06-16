Cairo: Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, commended the role played by Egypt in ensuring regional stability, noting that the current circumstances the region is passing through entail "cementing pan-Arab solidarity and cooperation to confront the besetting challenges."

The UAE's top diplomat's remarks came during his meeting today with Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi who reaffirmed his country's support for the UAE during the critical stage the region is experiencing.

"Egypt is avidly following up the ongoing developments in the Arabian Gulf region, particularly the latest incidents that posed a menacing threat to the safety of maritime navigation ," said Al Sisi, doubling on Egypt's support for the governments and peoples of "UAE and other sisterly countries against the various challenges, including attempts to destabilise the region, which Egypt considers an integral part of its national security."

The meeting addressed regional issues of mutual concern, particularly the situation in Libya, with the two sides sharing identical views on supporting counterterrorism efforts and all endeavours to establish security and stability in Libya and the entire region.

They underscored the necessity of restoring stability in Libya to pave the ground for securing the constitutional rights of the Libyan people and their ambitions.

Shaikh Abdullah and Al Sisi also reviewed the latest developments in Sudan and expressed explicit solidarity with the people of Sudan to survive the current critical stage and fulfill their ambitions.

On Yemen and Syria, the two sides affirmed their continued efforts to forge political solutions to the crises experienced by the two nations and put an end to their suffering. They accentuated the importance of supporting the two countries' sovereignty, territorial integrity and protection of their national assets and gains.

Shaikh Abdullah conveyed the regards of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to President Al Sisi, who affirmed the longstanding ties between the two sisterly nations and the identical views they always share toward various causes and challenges.