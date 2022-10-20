Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s anti-drug police had foiled an attempt to smuggle around 3.9 million drug tablets hidden inside a pepper shipment, an official has said.
Spokesman for the Kingdom’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control, Major Mohammed Al Najeidi, added that the agency in coordination with the Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority had thwarted the bid to smuggle the haul of the amphetamine drug tablets.
Five would-be recipients of the illicit stuff were arrested in the Saudi cities of Riyadh and Jeddah, the official said.
They are a foreign resident, two Syrians holding visit visas, a visiting Egyptian man and a Saudi national.
Preliminary legal procedures were taken and they were referred to public prosecution, the official added without further details.
In recent months, Saudi Arabia has foiled a series of attempts to smuggle drugs into the kingdom.
Last August, Saudi anti-drug police had thwarted an attempt to smuggle around 2.25 million tablets of amphetamine stashed into floor mops at the Red Sea port of Jeddah.
Drug smuggling and trafficking is an offence punishable by up to death in Saudi Arabia.