Cairo: A Saudi sponsor has borne the cost of his Sudanese employee’s wedding party in Al Jouf region in the north of the kingdom in a gesture of social interdependence, according to a Saudi TV report.
Al Ekhbariya television, showing footage from the party, said the Sudanese resident preferred to hold his wedding in Sakaka town, part of Al Jouf.
The Saudi man and the employee exchanged praise of each other.
“Our relation has become a family relation, not just a link of work,” the expat, named Mohammed Jamal, said.
A jubilant Jamal, who has been working with his Saudi sponsors for seven years, said most of his friends had attended the party.
The footage showed the sponsor participating in preparing for Jamal’s party and welcoming guests.
Saudi Arabia is home to a large community of migrant workers.