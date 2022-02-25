Cairo: A dolphin was saved after it had been washed away to shallow waters off the Saudi Red Sea city of Yanub, a wildlife agency has said.
Saudi Arabia’s National Centre for Wildlife (NCW) has added that the dolphin was rescued and returned to its habitat.
An NCW team had treated the dolphin before it was carried in a boat to a suitable site for re-launch, it added.
The rescue was conducted after the team had been alerted about the incident and notified that the marine mammal had suffered exhaustion and become unable to move normally.
“The team made sure that it was able to move naturally,” NCW added on its Twitter account, posting a video of the rescue operation.