Cairo: A team working on revival of the historic city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia had discovered a fortress dating back to the 16th century, officials have said.
Al Shouna fortress was unearthed after the removal of slum areas and randomly built tenements as part of a major development project,
Engineer Ashraf Kamel, the supervisor-general of the Historic Jeddah Project, told the Saudia TV that the fortress had been found in the heart of the city.
“It is an ancient castle that disappeared and no-one knew about it,” he added. “But with time and by checking historical documents, the presence of the castle was found and we started excavation works,” Kamel said.
The fortress was a sea façade before 1516, another official said, describing the structure as the biggest Red Sea fortress.