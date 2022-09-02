Cairo: Saudi police had arrested six citizens for involvement in a brawl at a recent concert in the capital Riyadh, media reports said.
The arrests were made after the six had appeared during the violence that was captured in an online video.
Saudi state television Al Ekhbariya said the suspects had been arrested over a brawl in a public place in Riyadh.
Police took legal procedures against them before referring them to public prosecution.
In the video clip circulated on social media, a group of young men are seen involved in a fistfight during a concern at which Lebanese star Meriam Faris performed in the Saudi capital last Thursday.
Saudi Arabia has in recent years staged star-studded concerts and other entertainment events as part of the kingdom’s efforts to diversify its oil-reliant economy.