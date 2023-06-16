Cairo: The first group of Sudanese planning to perform this month’s Hajj pilgrimage have arrived in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah from Sudan gripped by two-month fighting between the national army and a rival paramilitary group.
A ship carrying 245 Sudanese pilgrims on Wednesday docked at the Jeddah port where they were received by Saudi and Sudanese officials.
In a gesture of welcome, bunches of roses, dates packets and Zamzam water were distributed to the pilgrims.
Muslims, who can physically and financially afford Hajj, have to perform it at least once in a lifetime.
More than 11,600 Sudanese are expected to arrive at Jeddah in the next days for this year’s Hajj.
Their arrival comes amid adverse circumstances in Sudan where the Sudanese army and the rival paramilitary unit, the Rapid Support Forces, have been battling since mid-April.
Several truces have since collapsed in the north-east African country, fanning fears of further violence that has resulted in displacing 2.2 million people, according to the UN. They included 528,000 people forced to flee Sudan into neighbouring countries.
The fighting has also prompted suspension of air trafficking to and from Sudan.
Saudi Arabia has said there will be no limits on the numbers of pilgrims from around the world for the upcoming Hajj season, reversing earlier restrictions prompted by the global pandemic.
In the past two years, Saudi Arabia downsized the numbers of Muslims allowed to perform the Hajj rites to prevent spread of COVID-19.
Around 2.5 million Muslims used to attend Hajj annually in the pre-pandemic times.