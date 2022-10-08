Cairo: Saudi police had arrested 10 expatriates over involvement in a mass brawl during which one of them was seriously injured.
The suspects are all Bangladeshi residents who had appeared in a video clip posted on social media while locked in a quarrel among themselves in front of a store, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.
The violence left one of them seriously injured in the head and he is still at a hospital, the agency added.
They were arrested by police in Hafr Al Batin governorate in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.
Neither the cause of the brawl nor its exact time was given.
In recent weeks, Saudi media reported several arrests of suspects implicated in mass brawls in different areas.
Saudi police last month said they had arrested eight citizens involved in a brawl on a public road, the second such arrests that month.
Police in Al Nairyah governorate, part of the kingdom’s Eastern Province, arrested the eight after they had appeared in a video clip circulating on social media engaged in the violence.
Also in September, Saudi police arrested seven other citizens over suspected involvement in a brawl that resulted in one death, Saudi media reported.
The violence happened and the arrests were made in Tabuk in north Saudi Arabia.
An online video allegedly showed the fight involving gunfire.