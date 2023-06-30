Dubai: A Saudi businessman named Salim bin Fadghan Al Rashidi was documented in a video burning debt account books, announcing forgiveness of all debts owed to him.
The video, which went viral, shows the businessman setting records on fire saying, “these are debt books, and claims for my workshop, and everyone is forgiven.”
The video was shared on social media on the auspicious occasion of the tenth of Dhu Al Hijjah that culminates in Eid Al Adha.
The clip, which has been shared extensively since last Friday, has amassed more than a million views on Saudi Twitter accounts.
Netizens praised Salim bin Fadghan Al Rashidi’s heartwarming act and highlighted the significance of carrying out virtuous deeds, particularly during the first ten days of Dhu Al Hijjah, an Islamic month that holds immense religious significance.
In Islam, it is highly encouraged, or mustahabb, to engage in acts of worship, charity, and goodness during the first ten days of Dhu Al Hijjah.
These days are considered to be the most sacred days of the year, and the ninth day, known as the Day of Arafat, holds special significance.