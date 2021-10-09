Dubai: A Saudi man has been arrested for verbally and physically assaulting an elderly man in a video that has gone viral on social media.
A statement by the Saudi Public Security confirmed that the Saudi citizen who appeared in the video has been arrested.
The statement added initial measures were taken against the suspect and was referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action. It turned out also he also had a criminal record.
It’s not yet clear why the Saudi citizen was verbally and physically assaulting the old man. However, the video, which has been widely shared on social media over the past few days, has caused an uproar amid calls to apply the maximum penalty against the suspect.