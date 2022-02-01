Dubai: Dozens of baboons have been seen attacking visitors and tourists across Saudi Arabia, sparking fear and panic among residents.
Many residents have complained to authorities about the unprecedented increase in the number of baboons and their growing attacks on women and children.
Several clips of the animals attacking people have recently gone viral on social media, which prompted the government to direct local authorities to take protective measures.
Baboons usually live in the mountainous areas in the southwest of the Kingdom, especially Al Baha and Abha. However, in search of food, they leave their habitats and invade farms, villages, and residential areas in large numbers.
According to residents of these areas, the monkeys carry out their attacks in groups of 10 or 20, and sometimes 100. They attack farms, destroy and spoil crops, pollute drinking water, infiltrate homes, wreak havoc and terrorise residents.
Recently, the animals attacked a school, assaulted students and stole their food from their bags.