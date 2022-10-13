Cairo: A major entertainment zone will be launched in the Saudi capital Riyadh as part of the kingdom’s vigorous efforts to diversify its oil-reliant economy, a senior official has disclosed.
Named Boulevard World, the facility will feature the world’s largest artificial lake with submarines and a village for superhero fans, added Turki Al Sheikh, the board chairman of the state General Entertainment Authority.
“Imagine you are visiting the US, France, Britain, Greece, India, China, Morocco, Japan, Mexico and Italy at the same time,” he told Saudi television Al Ekhbariya.
“We’ll bring in everything:their markets, restaurants and restaurants,” Al Sheikh added without specifying the opening date.
The official said the third edition of the Riyadh Season, a high-profile entertainment festival, will kick off on October 21.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has sought to boost its entertainment industry, staging a series of concerts, cinema and stage shows.