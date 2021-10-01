Dubai: Four people were killed and five others seriously injured in a horrific road accident involving several vehicles in Medina, local media reported.
The dreadful accident took place at a busy intersection when a speeding truck crashed into a number of cars stopped at a traffic signal.
The collision happened at 1pm at the traffic signal at the intersection of King Abdullah Road with Ali Bin Abi Talib Road in the city on Wednesday.
Sources at the Ministry of Transport and Logistics said that preliminary investigations showed that the accident was caused by the truck’s brake failure.
Following the brake failure, the driver lost control, and collided with a number of cars stopped at the traffic signal.
The traffic police, Civil Defence and six ambulance teams rushed to the scene and transported the injured to the hospital.