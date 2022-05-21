Cairo: Saudi police arrested a citizen seen in a video clip damaging a road speed monitoring device and dragging it behind his car, Saudi media reported.
The Saudi news agency SPA said that police in Dumat Al Jandal governorate, part of Al Jouf Province in north western Saudi Arabia, had arrested the suspect.
Initial investigations also revealed that the same man had committed a similar crime in the city of Sakakah also in north western Saudi Arabia.
An online video shows a LandCruiser pulling a speed radar on a road.
The young suspect later appeared in a picture handcuffed back behind along with the vehicle spotted in the footage.