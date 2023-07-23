Dubai: An explosion rocked a restaurant in Al Hulaila, Al Ahsa Governorate, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday morning due to a gas leak.
Captured on surveillance footage from a nearby shop, the incident led to a wave of shock and fear among local residents.
The video shows a momentary flash followed by a massive explosion resulting from a gas leak within the restaurant.
The powerful blast shattered windows of nearby shops and caused damage to several cars parked adjacent to the establishment.
Civil Defence said the explosion resulted in injuries to two people who are currently in stable condition inj a hospital.
The loud noise caused by the explosion led to immediate evacuation procedures for a nearby two-storey residential building.
Following the incident, an investigation was launched to determine the precise cause of the gas leak and ensure that preventative measures are taken to avoid any such future occurrences.