Dubai: A young man was struck and killed by lightning in front of his family in Saudi Arabia following heavy rains that has been lashing the Kingdom over the past few days, local media reported.
The young man was reportedly out grazing sheep when he was struck by lightning while heading home trying to escape the heavy rains. The family made several attempts to save his life, but all efforts were unsuccessful.
The incident took place in Sabya, a city and sub-division in Jazan Province, in southwestern Saudi Arabia.
In a similar incident that also happened on the same day and in the same city, a Saudi child was killed on Friday after he was struck by lightning.
Earlier last month, a Saudi girl was also killed while her sister was injured after both were struck by lightning.
Over the past few days, Saudi Arabia has been witnessing heavy to medium rain accompanied by severe thunderstorms, which prompted the Saudi Civil Defence to issue warnings urging the public to adhere to safety instructions.