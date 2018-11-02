Dubai: A British TV executive had to apologise after he showed up at a Halloween party wearing the traditional Saudi chequered ghitra (headdress) and a blood- splattered white coat and carrying a severed hand, alluding to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“I realise my Halloween costume may have offended some people, for which I apologise,”Asif Zubairy, a 57-year-old ITV commissioning editor, told the Daily Mail.

Sir Alistair Graham, former chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, told the daily that he was shocked a senior person showed such appalling taste.

“ITV must be shocked about the damage to their reputation that such a senior person has behaved in such an inappropriate way,” he was quoted as saying.

In Saudi Arabia, bloggers are increasingly expressing anger with the “shocking insensitivity” in reports and statements attacking their country, saying that a gruesome criminal case is being seen through geopolitical prisms and is being used to unfairly target the kingdom.

Khashoggi was last seen in public on October 2 as he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Both Saudi Arabia and Turkey said that their investigations concluded that he had been killed.

Saudi Arabia sacked six senior officials and detained 18 people, all Saudi nationals, in connection with the killing.

Saudi officials said they would reveal all the facts once their investigation was completed.

As part of their work, a joint Saudi-Turkish investigation team searched the premises of the consulate and the residence of the consul.

Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Saudi Al Mojeb last week visited Istanbul and held several meetings with his Turkish counterpart.

Last month, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir said that the media was hysterical about the killing and should wait until the conclusions of the probe.